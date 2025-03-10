Trump renews threat to annex Greenland with latest "security" claim

Washington DC - President Donald Trump renewed his threat to take over Greenland, for the purpose of maintaining "international world security."

Trump renewed his threat against Greenland in a new post on Truth Social. © Collage: AFP/Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix & AFP/Roberto Schmidt

Trump made his latest comments in a Truth Social post that pledged to keep the citizens of Greenland safe and invest billions of dollars in new jobs.

"As I made clear during my Joint Address to Congress, the United States strongly supports the people of Greenland’s right to determine their own future," he wrote.

"We will continue to KEEP YOU SAFE, as we have since World War II," he pledged. "We are ready to INVEST BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to create new jobs and MAKE YOU RICH."

"And, if you so choose, we welcome you to be a part of the Greatest Nation anywhere in the World, the United States of America," Trump concluded.

His comments come less than a week after Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede condemned the ongoing talk of annexation.

"We don't want to be Americans, or Danes either. We are Greenlanders. The Americans and their leader must understand that," Egede said.

Greenland's population of 56,000 will head to the poles on Tuesday, March 11, in a legislative election that is being touted as decisive in the fight for the territory's independence from Denmark.