Trump repeats promise of UFC fight on White House lawn – but with a significant change

Norfolk, Virginia - President Donald Trump plans to celebrate his 80th birthday next year with a mixed martial arts cage fight on the White House lawn.

President Donald Trump said the White House would host a UFC fight on June 14, when he celebrates his 80th birthday. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

"On June 14 next year, we're going to have a big (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fight at the White House – right at the White House, on the grounds of the White House," Trump told a crowd of Navy sailors at the Norfolk naval base in Virginia.

When he initially floated the idea three months ago, the 79-year-old had linked it to the 250th anniversary of US independence in July 2026. He did not address the fact that the new proposed date was his birthday.

Trump has long been an admirer of UFC and has appeared ringside at several events. Before last year's election victory, he even mused about formats in which professional fighters would take on immigrants in violent brawls.

UFC President Dana White, a staunch Trump loyalist, campaigned openly for him and remains a key supporter.

In September, the White House released mock-ups previewing the June event: a classic UFC-style octagon set up on the South Lawn, surrounded by spectator stands and framed by a massive floodlit arch.