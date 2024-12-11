Trump reportedly plans to toss policy blocking ICE arrests at schools and churches

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly planning to get rid of a policy that prevents Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from making arrests at places deemed as "sensitive locations."

A source familiar with the plan recently told NBC News that the Trump team seeks to scrap the policy on day one of his administration, which will allow ICE agents to arrest immigrants at houses of worship, schools, and hospitals or at events like funerals, weddings, and public demonstrations.

The policy, which began in 2011 under the direction of then-ICE director John Morton, required agents to get approval before performing arrests at such locations, which was only granted in certain circumstances, such as the person of interest being considered dangerous.

The plans come as Trump has vowed to implement the largest deportation effort in US history as soon as he takes office.

He made addressing immigration and the border the main focus of his presidential campaign, repeatedly spreading misinformation about migrants committing murder and other crimes at high rates across the US.

While Trump has given very few details on how he plans to carry out his deportation effort, scrapping the location policy will lighten the limitations surrounding arrests, thus allowing them to be made more frequently.