Trump reportedly stashed additional classified docs in a very private Mar-a-Lago room
Fort Pierce, Florida - New court documents in Donald Trump's classified documents case reveal that more mishandled documents were discovered at his Mar-a-Lago estate months after the FBI conducted a search of the home.
On Tuesday, an 87-page document written by US District Judge Beryl Howell in March 2023 was unsealed, detailing how Trump's attorneys discovered the additional documents in his bedroom at Mar-a-Lago four months after the FBI raid in August 2022.
The attorneys found an empty folder and "another mostly empty folder marked 'Classified Evening Summary,'" which were eventually turned over in January 2023 "in compliance with another subpoena."
An unidentified witness in the case is also said to have scanned the contents of the documents, which were stored on a laptop owned by Trump's Save America PAC.
In the filing, Judge Howell wrote, "Notably, no excuse is provided as to how the former president could miss the classified-marked documents found in his own bedroom at Mar-a-Lago."
Trump classified documents trial postponed
Trump is facing 37 federal charges for his alleged mishandling of classified documents he took from the White House, and his efforts to obstruct authorities' attempts to retrieve them.
While the trial was originally scheduled to begin this month, Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the case, decided earlier this month to postpone it indefinitely.
The delay is expected to push the trial until after the general elections in November.
Cover photo: Nicholas Kamm / AFP