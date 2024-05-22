Trump reportedly stashed additional classified docs in a very private Mar-a-Lago room

Fort Pierce, Florida - New court documents in Donald Trump 's classified documents case reveal that more mishandled documents were discovered at his Mar-a-Lago estate months after the FBI conducted a search of the home.

Newly unsealed filings in Donald Trump's classified documents case revealed that additional documents were later found in his bedroom at Mar-a-Lago. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

On Tuesday, an 87-page document written by US District Judge Beryl Howell in March 2023 was unsealed, detailing how Trump's attorneys discovered the additional documents in his bedroom at Mar-a-Lago four months after the FBI raid in August 2022.

The attorneys found an empty folder and "another mostly empty folder marked 'Classified Evening Summary,'" which were eventually turned over in January 2023 "in compliance with another subpoena."

An unidentified witness in the case is also said to have scanned the contents of the documents, which were stored on a laptop owned by Trump's Save America PAC.

In the filing, Judge Howell wrote, "Notably, no excuse is provided as to how the former president could miss the classified-marked documents found in his own bedroom at Mar-a-Lago."