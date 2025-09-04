Trump reveals his main problems with "super-genius" Musk after explosive feud

Washington DC - President Donald Trump finally addressed the main problems he had with tech billionaire Elon Musk , who split with the administration in a blaze of fury in May.

President Donald Trump (r.) revealed his main problems with tech billionaire and former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk. © Collage: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS & IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Trump opened up about his falling out with Musk, who for months led his new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and helped gut major federal agencies, in an interview with right-wing broadcaster Scott Jennings.

Referring to Musk as a "super-genius," Trump said that the Tesla CEO had his flaws and left the administration in a way that burned bridges.

According to Trump, Musk is "a good person" who regrets his sour split with the White House.

"Well, I don't think he has a choice," Trump told Jennings when asked whether he expects Musk to return to the Republican Party or support the Democrats.

"What's he gonna do, he's gonna go with radical left lunatics?" said Trump. "They're lunatics – I don't think he has a choice, he's a man of common sense, he's a good man."

"He got off the reservation incorrectly, and that's okay because it's just one of those things. But he's a good person. He's got, you know, 80% super genius and then 20% he's got some problems."

Musk left the Trump administration in a blaze of anger over the president's "Big, Beautiful" spending bill, which he claimed was adding to the government's deficit and undermining DOGE's mission.

The feud saw Musk accuse Trump of being in the Epstein files and Trump hitting back by saying the world's richest man was ungrateful and "wearing thin."