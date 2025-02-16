Trump reveals new tariffs on allies in war against countries with VAT

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has on Saturday revealed in a post on Truth Social that Washington intends to impose levies on countries that use the VAT system.

Donald Trump has said that he will impose levies on countries that use the VAT system as he sees it as unfair on the US economy. © AFP/Roberto Schmidt

Trump sees VAT as a tariff on goods and will introduce matching levies to level the playing field in what he sees as greater "fairness" in trade with countries and blocs like the European Union.

VAT, or value-added tax, implements a consumer tax on the value added to products at each point during their production and distribution. It is a widely used system that has been adopted by 175 of the 193 countries in the United Nations, and is utilized by every OECD member country except for the US, which instead uses a state and city-based taxation system.

"I have decided, for purposes of Fairness, that I will charge a RECIPROCAL Tariff meaning, whatever Countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them," Trump announced in a post on Truth Social.

"We will consider Countries that use the VAT System, which is far more punitive than a Tariff, to be similar to that of a Tariff," Trump said.

"Sending merchandise, product, or anything by any other name through another Country, for purposes of unfairly harming America, will not be accepted."