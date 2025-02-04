China unleashes tariffs on US products in retaliation to Trump's trade war

Beijing, China - China said Tuesday it would slap tariffs on imports of US energy, vehicles, and equipment, firing a return salvo in an escalating trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

China retaliated to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump by imposing levies on US energy, vehicles, and equipment. © IMAGO / Christian Ohde

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced sweeping measures against major trade partners including Canada and Mexico, with goods from China facing an additional 10% tariff on top of the duties they already endure.

Just minutes after those tariffs came into effect, Beijing said it would impose levies of 15% on imports of coal and liquefied natural gas from the US.

On Tuesday it unveiled 10% tariffs on imports of crude oil, agricultural machinery, big-engined vehicles, and pickup trucks.

The new measures were in response to the "unilateral tariff hike" by Washington over the weekend, Beijing said.

That US move, China said, "seriously violates World Trade Organization rules, does nothing to resolve its own problems, and disrupts normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States".

With that in mind, Beijing said it would file a complaint with the WTO over the "malicious" levies.