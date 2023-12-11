Trump risks breaking gag order with attack on "coward" Bill Barr

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's recent attacks on his former attorney general, Bill Barr, may have violated the gag order imposed as part of the 2020 election subversion case.

In a typically freewheeling speech at the New York Young Republican Club annual gala on Saturday, the ex-president reserved some of his plentiful disdain for Barr, whom he appointed as AG in 2019.

While describing his plans for a second term if re-elected in 2024, Trump said: "I make this commitment to you tonight: we will not have Bill Barr as our attorney general, is that OK?"

The 77-year-old continued: "He was a coward. He was afraid of being impeached... I told him, 'Don't be afraid, Bill! I got impeached twice and my numbers went up.'"

Mocking Barr with a trademark gurning impression, Trump added: "I said, 'Bill, just relax!' How do you not get impeached, you know how? You let people know you're not going to look at the election!"