Trump risks breaking gag order with attack on "coward" Bill Barr
New York, New York - Donald Trump's recent attacks on his former attorney general, Bill Barr, may have violated the gag order imposed as part of the 2020 election subversion case.
In a typically freewheeling speech at the New York Young Republican Club annual gala on Saturday, the ex-president reserved some of his plentiful disdain for Barr, whom he appointed as AG in 2019.
While describing his plans for a second term if re-elected in 2024, Trump said: "I make this commitment to you tonight: we will not have Bill Barr as our attorney general, is that OK?"
The 77-year-old continued: "He was a coward. He was afraid of being impeached... I told him, 'Don't be afraid, Bill! I got impeached twice and my numbers went up.'"
Mocking Barr with a trademark gurning impression, Trump added: "I said, 'Bill, just relax!' How do you not get impeached, you know how? You let people know you're not going to look at the election!"
Trump tests limits of recently unpheld gag order
This performance might test the limits of the ruling made Friday by the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, which upheld parts of a gag order imposed by the judge presiding over Trump's federal election subversion trial.
Though the four-times indicted Republican is allowed to go after special counsel Jack Smith, who brought the case against him, as well as Judge Tanya Chutkan and the Biden administration, witnesses – including potential ones – remain off limits.
As someone with an inside track to Trump's efforts to challenge the 2020 election results, and who has repeatedly spoken out against his former boss, Barr may be asked to testify in the case.
The influential attorney, who also served as AG under George H. W. Bush, resigned from the Justice Department in December 2020.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP