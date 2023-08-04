Donald Trump's former ally Bill Barr claims he "knew well he lost" the 2020 election
New York, New York - As Donald Trump continues to argue the 2020 election was "rigged" and "stolen" from him, his former ally said he's full of it.
Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr recently sat down with CNN host Kaitlan Collins to discuss the former president's third indictment.
Trump is accused of pushing lies about election fraud though he knew they weren't true.
The 77-year-old has claimed he simply used his right to free speech to question the results, but the indictment lays out multiple efforts he made to overturn them.
"As the indictment says, they are not attacking his First Amendment right," Barr explained. "He can say whatever he wants, he can even lie. He can even tell people that the election was stolen when he knew better. But that does not protect you from entering into a conspiracy."
"At first I wasn't sure," he added, "but I have come to believe he knew well he had lost the election."
Bill Barr defends Special Counsel Jack Smith
Barr loyally served as Trump's attorney general and close ally between 2018 and 2020, but as Trump began pushing the idea of a stolen election, Barr stood against the claims and resigned from the administration shortly after. He has since become a vocal critic of Trump.
Barr defended Special Counsel Jack Smith, who led the January 6 probe and has received heavy criticism from Republicans who argue that his intentions are solely politically motivated.
"He is the kind of prosecutor, in my view, that if he thinks someone has committed a crime, he, you know, homes in on it and really goes to try to make that case," Barr said. "There’s no question he’s aggressive but I do not think he’s a partisan actor."
"We're only seeing the tip of the iceberg on this," Barr also said of the indictment. "I think there is a lot more to come, and I think they have a lot more evidence as to President Trump's state of mind."
Cover photo: Collage: JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP