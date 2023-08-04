Donald Trump's former ally Bill Barr claims he "knew well he lost" the 2020 election

New York, New York - As Donald Trump continues to argue the 2020 election was "rigged" and "stolen" from him, his former ally said he's full of it.

Bill Barr (R), the former attorney general to Donald Trump (L), claims that Trump "knew well" that he lost the 2020 election, but continued to lie about it anyway. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr recently sat down with CNN host Kaitlan Collins to discuss the former president's third indictment.

Trump is accused of pushing lies about election fraud though he knew they weren't true.

The 77-year-old has claimed he simply used his right to free speech to question the results, but the indictment lays out multiple efforts he made to overturn them.

"As the indictment says, they are not attacking his First Amendment right," Barr explained. "He can say whatever he wants, he can even lie. He can even tell people that the election was stolen when he knew better. But that does not protect you from entering into a conspiracy."



"At first I wasn't sure," he added, "but I have come to believe he knew well he had lost the election."