Donald Trump claims he "will save democracy" from Joe Biden in new speech
New York, New York - Donald Trump dismissed concerns about his possible re-election as "Democrat misinformation" in a new speech.
During a speech given at the New York Young Republican Club on Saturday, Trump claimed that President Joe Biden "is the real threat to democracy," per CNN.
"Can you believe it? This is their new line, you know," he told the crowd.
"Here we go again - 'Russia, Russia, Russia,' 'Mueller, Mueller, Mueller,' 'Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.' One hoax after another.
"But no, I'm not a threat. I will save democracy. The threat is Crooked Joe Biden," Trump added.
"And that's what it is - it's a hoax. We call it now the threat-to-democracy hoax because that's what it is."
He went on to claim that the hoaxes were a "desperate and shameless attempt to distract from the monstrous abuses of power the left is committing before your very eyes."
Donald Trump waves off concerns over his re-election as "Democrat misinformation"
Trump's comments come as he has been under fire for vowing to seek "retribution" against his political opponents if he is re-elected to the White House.
He has also faced criticism for calling on his MAGA base to "guard the vote" in liberal-run cities to prevent him from losing again.
"They think the threat-to-democracy hoax will save Biden from having created the worst inflation in our country’s history, a fragile economy that may soon end in a depression," the former president added during his speech.
