Donald Trump claims he "will save democracy" from Joe Biden in new speech

New York, New York - Donald Trump dismissed concerns about his possible re-election as "Democrat misinformation" in a new speech.

© Collage: Joshua Lott / AFP

During a speech given at the New York Young Republican Club on Saturday, Trump claimed that President Joe Biden "is the real threat to democracy," per CNN.

"Can you believe it? This is their new line, you know," he told the crowd.

"Here we go again - 'Russia, Russia, Russia,' 'Mueller, Mueller, Mueller,' 'Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.' One hoax after another.

"But no, I'm not a threat. I will save democracy. The threat is Crooked Joe Biden," Trump added.

"And that's what it is - it's a hoax. We call it now the threat-to-democracy hoax because that's what it is."

He went on to claim that the hoaxes were a "desperate and shameless attempt to distract from the monstrous abuses of power the left is committing before your very eyes."