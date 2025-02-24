Trump says Canada, Mexico tariffs are moving "forward" on schedule

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump said Monday that tariffs he unveiled on Canada and Mexico are moving forward as planned , addressing reporters after meeting with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who urged for "fair competition" in trade.

US President Donald Trump said Monday that tariffs he unveiled on Canada and Mexico are moving forward as planned. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

The two leaders' talks, which were focused on the conflict in Ukraine, come as Trump has threatened allies and adversaries alike with steep tariffs, sparking a flurry of negotiations.

Shortly after taking office, Trump announced duties of up to 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports, citing illegal immigration and the flow of deadly fentanyl.

But he issued a last-minute halt to the levies for a month as talks continued.

The pause ends next Tuesday, and all eyes are on whether the North American neighbors can come to deals to avert their implementation – which would snarl supply chains in key sectors such as car manufacturing.

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump told a press conference Monday.

On top of the levies, Trump reiterated that Washington is seeking "reciprocity" with other countries.

He added, "If somebody charges us, we charge them."