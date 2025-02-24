Macron and Trump vow to work together on Ukraine despite differences

Washington DC - French President Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump sought to smooth over a transatlantic rift on Ukraine Monday, with the US president eyeing a deal to end Russia's invasion "within weeks" backed by European peacekeepers.

President Donald Trump hosts French President Emmanuel Macron as they answer questions from journalists in the Oval Office at the White House on Monday in Washington, DC. © Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Hosting Macron at the White House on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, Trump also said he expected Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky to visit this week or next, to sign a deal giving Washington access to Kyiv's minerals.

Trump hailed Macron as a "very special man" as they shared one of their trademark macho handshakes in the Oval Office – with the French president seeking to use his ties with Trump to shore up support for Ukraine.

"I think we could end it within weeks – if we're smart. If we're not smart, it will keep going," Trump said.

The US president added that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to "accept" European troops deployed in Ukraine as guarantors of a deal to end the fighting.

Macron said that both leaders wanted a "solid long-lasting peace." proclaimed that Europe was ready to "step up" defense spending and reiterated that Europe was ready to deploy peacekeepers.

But he said he wanted "strong" US involvement in any such plan.

Both Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer – who is visiting the White House on Thursday – have said their countries are ready to contribute peacekeeping troops in Ukraine if there is a deal.