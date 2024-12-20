Trump tries to bully Europeans into buying more fossil fuels by making latest tariff war threat

Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump on Friday threatened the European Union with tariffs if the bloc does not reduce its "tremendous" trade gap with Washington through oil and gas purchases.

President-elect Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on imports from the European Union unless the block increased purchases of US-produced fossil fuels. © Collage: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP & REUTERS

"I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform in the early hours of Friday.

"Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!"

According to US figures, goods imports from the EU were $553.3 billion in 2022, while its exports to the bloc were $350.8 billion.

This puts the US goods trade deficit with the EU at $202.5 billion that year.

Trump, who takes office in January, has made sweeping threats of slapping tariffs on major US trading partners – including Canada, Mexico and China – which could send reverberations across the global economy.

Accusing Canada and Mexico of sending drugs and immigrants to the US, he had announced a 25% import tariffs, while also vowing at least 10% against China.