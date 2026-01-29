MAGA Congresswoman storms out of town hall over questions about Trump's ICE raids
Casper, Wyoming - Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman was forced to cut short a recent town hall after the audience pushed her to answer questions about President Donald Trump's controversial immigration agenda.
According to video shared by WyoFile, Hageman held the event at Casper College's Wheeler Concert Hall on Tuesday evening.
Things turned contentious after an audience member asked for her thoughts about Renee Good and Alex Pretti – the two US citizens who were fatally shot in separate incidents by immigration agents in Minneapolis this month.
"I haven't talked about that. I spoke about the Laken Riley Act because it was one of the bills that we passed," Hageman responded. "I haven't talked about what was going on in Minnesota."
When pressed on why she hasn't publicly condemned the violence or issued condolences for the victims' families, Hageman doubled down, again telling the crowd it's "not what we've been talking about today."
After her response was met with anger, she reluctantly told the crowd, "What has happened in Minnesota is a terrible tragedy for the woman and the man who were killed."
Residents continued pressing her on Trump's agenda, with one asking if she was concerned that agents are being allowed to conduct warrantless searches and seizures, which violates constitutional rights.
After her evasive response infuriated the crowd further, Hageman gathered her things, said goodbye, and left the stage as audience members shouted insults, such as "coward" and "chickens**t."
Harriet Hageman's history of chaotic town halls
Hageman was elected to Congress in 2012 after she defeated incumbent Liz Cheney – who happens to be one of Trump's biggest political enemies – by 42 points.
She is now running for a Senate seat in hopes of replacing Cynthia Lummis. Trump endorsed her last month, promising MAGA, "SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"
The recent town hall isn't the first time she has faced angry constituents.
In March 2025, she was booed relentlessly during a town hall as she defended Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, which had been dismantling government agencies and firing thousands of federal employees.
Hageman – who has used her position to defend the president's most controversial policies – responded by chiding the crowd, saying, "You guys are going to have a heart attack if you don't calm down!"
Cover photo: Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP