MAGA Congresswoman storms out of town hall over questions about Trump's ICE raids

Casper, Wyoming - Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman was forced to cut short a recent town hall after the audience pushed her to answer questions about President Donald Trump 's controversial immigration agenda.

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (c.) stormed out of a town hall on Tuesday after the crowd pressed her about Trump's immigration agenda. © Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to video shared by WyoFile, Hageman held the event at Casper College's Wheeler Concert Hall on Tuesday evening.

Things turned contentious after an audience member asked for her thoughts about Renee Good and Alex Pretti – the two US citizens who were fatally shot in separate incidents by immigration agents in Minneapolis this month.

"I haven't talked about that. I spoke about the Laken Riley Act because it was one of the bills that we passed," Hageman responded. "I haven't talked about what was going on in Minnesota."

When pressed on why she hasn't publicly condemned the violence or issued condolences for the victims' families, Hageman doubled down, again telling the crowd it's "not what we've been talking about today."

After her response was met with anger, she reluctantly told the crowd, "What has happened in Minnesota is a terrible tragedy for the woman and the man who were killed."

Residents continued pressing her on Trump's agenda, with one asking if she was concerned that agents are being allowed to conduct warrantless searches and seizures, which violates constitutional rights.

After her evasive response infuriated the crowd further, Hageman gathered her things, said goodbye, and left the stage as audience members shouted insults, such as "coward" and "chickens**t."