Trump asks Israel not to strike Iran – though he admits it "could very well happen"

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump called Thursday on Israel not to attack Iran, saying a deal on its nuclear program remained close despite Tehran defiantly vowing to increase its output of enriched uranium ahead of new talks.

US President Donald Trump (r.) speaks alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l.) during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump acknowledged that an Israeli strike on Iran "could very well happen," although he stopped short of calling a strike imminent, and said the risk of "massive conflict" led the US to draw down staff in the region.

"We are fairly close to a pretty good agreement," Trump told reporters.

Asked about his discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said: "I don't want them going in, because I think it would blow it."

Trump quickly added, "Might help it actually, but it also could blow it."

Trump's Middle East pointman Steve Witkoff is set to hold a sixth round of talks with Iran on Sunday in Oman, which has mediated.

Trump again described himself as a man of peace.