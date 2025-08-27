Trump says he's working on "comprehensive crime bill" with MAGA allies

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he is working with key Republican allies including House Speaker Mike Johnson to develop a "comprehensive" new crime bill.

President Donald Trump (r.) is working with Republican allies to develop a "comprehensive crime bill." © AFP/Mandel Ngan

"Speaker Mike Johnson, and Leader John Thune, are working with me, and other Republicans, on a Comprehensive Crime Bill," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"It's what our Country need, and NOW! More to follow. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Trump provided no information about the potential bill, except for the fact that both Johnson and Majority Senate Leader John Thune are working on it.

In recent weeks, Trump has continued to fearmonger about crime in US cities, often using it as an excuse to attack migrants and slam Democratic state governments.

Trump seized control of Washington DC earlier in August with an unprecedented deployment of National Guard troops. He expanded on the action by allowing troops to carry weapons while patrolling the city.

The move followed a similar action in June that saw Trump deploy National Guard troops and the Marines to Los Angeles in response to protests that criticized his brutal suppression of undocumented migrants.

He has also threatened to send the National Guard into other Democrat-controlled cities, including Baltimore and Chicago.