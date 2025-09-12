Trump reveals main suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting is in custody!
Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced on Friday that a suspect is now in custody in relation to the fatal shooting of far-right political commentator Charlie Kirk.
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump said he received news five minutes prior to sitting down for the interview that authorities "have the person they wanted."
"I think, just to protect us all and so Fox doesn't get sued and we all don't get sued and everything else, but I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody," Trump stated.
The president revealed someone "very close to him turned him in," and that more information would be provided later in the day.
The announcement comes after Kirk was fatally shot in the neck while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.
Trump went on to say that he hopes the alleged shooter receives the death penalty, and said Utah Governor Spencer Cox has signaled he believes the same.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP PHOTO / FBI / HANDOUT & Mandel NGAN / AFP