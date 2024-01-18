Trump says "total" presidential immunity should allow him to "cross the line"

West Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently argued in a social media post that presidential immunity should protect him from criminal prosecution even when he may "cross the line."

Former President Donald Trump shared a social media post on Thursday arguing that presidents should have "total" immunity, even if they "cross the line." © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

The former president made the claims in a lengthy Truth Social post on Thursday around 2 AM prior to his planned appearance at the funeral of his late mother-in-law.

"A President of the United States must have full immunity," Trump wrote in all caps, "without which it would be impossible for him/her to properly function."

"Any mistake... would be met with almost certain indictment by the opposing party at term end."

"Even events that 'cross the line' must fall under total immunity, or it will be years of trauma trying to determine good from bad," he added.

Trump went on to argue that, if immunity did not extend to such things, it would cause the "authority and decisiveness" of the presidency to be "stripped and gone forever."

He compared the situation to that of a police officer who must continue working despite the "occasional 'rogue cop.'"

"Sometimes," Trump wrote, "you just have to live with 'great but slightly imperfect.'"