Trump slams "nasty" judge for not delaying trial as he prepares to attend mother-in-law's funeral

New York, New York - Donald Trump revealed that he will not be attending his defamation trial on Thursday, as he has decided to attend the funeral for his late mother-in-law Amalija Knavs .

Donald Trump again criticized the judge overseeing his upcoming defamation trial for rejecting a request to delay the trial so he could attend a funeral. © Alexi J. Rosenfeld / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Trump gave a press conference after leaving a tense hearing at a Manhattan courthouse, where he criticized Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing his second defamation suit from writer E. Jean Carroll.

"So, it happened very terribly as we asked to just delay the trial for one day, so I could go to the funeral tomorrow, and then we could start Friday or Monday or any time they want," Trump explained.

"And he said, absolutely not, the trial will go on just as it is."

Trump went on to call Kaplan "a radical Trump hater" and "a nasty man," and falsely claimed that Kaplan told him, "You can go to the funeral, or you can go to the trial, but you can't do both."

Last Friday, Judge Kaplan rejected a request from Trump and his legal team for a one-week delay in the trial so that he could attend the funeral. In the ruling, Kaplan wrote, "Mr. Trump is free to attend the trial, the funeral, or all or parts of both, as he wishes."