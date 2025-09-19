Trump says Turkey's Erdogan will visit the White House to discuss long-time fighter-jet rift

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Friday he will welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House next week and expects a resolution to a long-running rift on fighter jets.

This will be the first visit to the White House by Erdogan since 2019 during Trump's first term.

Former President Joe Biden had a tense relationship with the Turkish leader, accusing him of autocratic behavior.

Trump announced that Erdogan will visit the White House on Thursday, after the two leaders participate in the UN General Assembly in New York.

"We are working on many Trade and Military Deals with the President, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"I look forward to seeing him on the 25th!" he said.

During Trump's first term, the US booted Turkey, a NATO ally, out of its flagship F-35 fighter-jet program.