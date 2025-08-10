Trump says unhoused people must "move out" as he rants over Washington DC

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday that unhoused people must be moved "far" from Washington, after days of musing about taking federal control of the US capital where he has falsely suggested crime is rising.

President Donald Trump said unhoused people must "move out" of Washington as he continued to falsely suggest crime is on the rise in the US capital. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The Republican billionaire has announced a press conference for Monday in which he is expected to reveal his plans for Washington – which is run by the locally elected government of the District of Columbia under congressional oversight.

It is an arrangement Trump has long publicly chafed at. He has threatened to federalize the city and give the White House the final say in how it is run.

"I'm going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before," the president posted on his Truth Social platform Sunday.

"The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital," he continued, adding that criminals in the city would be swiftly imprisoned.

"It's all going to happen very fast," he said.

Washington is ranked 15th on a list of major US cities by unhoused population, according to government statistics from last year.

While thousands of people spend each night in shelters or on the streets, the figures are down from pre-pandemic levels.

Earlier this week, Trump also threatened to deploy the National Guard as part of a crackdown on what he falsely says is rising crime in Washington.