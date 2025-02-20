Trump calls for federal government to take control of Washington DC

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has suggested to reporters that the federal government should take over control of Washington DC to get on top of its crime and homelessness problem.

Trump has said that Washington DC should come under the purview of the federal government. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

In a rant about what he sees as a problem with crime and homelessness in Washington DC, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he would like to see the city come under Federal control.

The district is currently run by a council of 13 and a mayor. Congress has to review and approve any legislation the Council pushes through before it becomes law. It is considered by some to be a deeply undemocratic system that's rooted in historical racism.

In 1867, President Andrew Johnson vetoed a bill that would have granted citizens of the district the right to vote. While Congress overrode the veto, the rights were rescinded from the majority-black population when the decision was made to use federally appointed commissioners rather than a democratic local government.

As a result, Washington DC is the only capital city of a democratic country that does not provide its citizens with the same voting and representative rights as every other citizen. The district's fight for statehood is also one directed against a history of racism and voter suppression.

This is all (admittedly simplified) context for Trump's statement aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, as a complete takeover of Washington DC by the federal government would eliminate the already small amount of democratic power that its citizens have.

"I think we should run it strong, run it with law and order, make it absolutely flawlessly beautiful," Trump said. "And I think we should take over Washington DC."