Trump says upcoming pharmaceutical tariffs could go up to 250%

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday that upcoming tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals could reach 250% after starting at a lower level while adding that he plans to also unveil fresh duties on foreign semiconductors .

"We'll be putting [an] initially small tariff on pharmaceuticals, but in one year, one-and-a-half years, maximum, it's going to go to 150%," Trump said in an interview on CNBC.

"And then it's going to go to 250% because we want pharmaceuticals made in our country," he added.

In the same interview, Trump said he expects to raise the US tariff on Indian imports "very substantially over the next 24 hours" due to the country's purchases of Russian oil.

While Trump has taken aim at products from different countries with varying tariff rates after imposing a 10% levy on almost all trading partners in April, these have excluded certain products he planned to target separately.

These sector-specific tariffs have generally come after government investigations that look into the national security concerns surrounding certain imports.