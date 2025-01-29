Trump administration's order to suspend aid thwarted by judge amid widespread anger

Washington DC - The Trump administration's attempt to suspend trillions of dollars in federal grants, loans, and other aid was temporarily blocked at the last minute by a federal judge as the president's shock move unleashed chaos.

Judge Loren AliKhan halted the order until at least Monday, after several non-profit groups filed suit claiming it was illegal.

Attorneys general of over 20 Democratic-led states later filed a separate suit seeking to block the Donald Trump's radical decision.

Even before the suspension was set to begin, online portals used to access the Medicaid health insurance program for poor families and disabled individuals became inaccessible.

"This is a blatant attempt to rip away health insurance from millions of Americans overnight and will get people killed," Oregon Senator Ron Wyden posted on X.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the website would be fixed soon and that "no payments have been affected."

She defended the drastic move, which was immediately challenged in court, as part of Trump's bid to make the government "good stewards of taxpayer dollars."

The freeze is not a "blanket" stop on spending, but a tool to check that "every penny that is going out the door is not conflicting with the executive orders and actions that this president has taken," Leavitt claimed.

She listed as examples racial equality and climate change programs that Trump has vowed to eradicate, but dodged questions about whether Medicaid recipients would be cut off.

Trump's far-right aide Stephen Miller later told CNN that Medicaid was not targeted and, in a post on X, said the confusion was a "media hoax," despite its very real impacts.