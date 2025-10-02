Trump set to cut billions in infrastructure and clean energy funding in act of "political payback"

New York, New York - President Donald Trump 's administration announced plans to terminate dozens of clean energy projects and freeze billions of dollars for major projects in New York.

President Donald Trump's administration scrapped billions of dollars in federal funds for infrastructure projects and clean energy. © REUTERS

The moves announced by the energy and transportation departments are reportedly part of the administration's efforts to pressure Democrats in Congress to capitulate by ending the government shutdown on Republican terms.

Trump had raced to take extreme measures even before the shutdown began after midnight on Tuesday, threatening mass firings and to slash government departments, and blaming Democrats for Congress' failure to resolve a funding stand-off.

The Department of Energy – aggressively anti-science under Trump – announced on Thursday "the termination of 321 financial awards supporting 223 projects, resulting in a savings of approximately $7.56 billion for American taxpayers."

It said in a statement that those projects – overseen by the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and other bodies – "did not adequately advance the nation's energy needs... and would not provide a positive return on investment of taxpayer dollars."

However, recipients of federal funding have 30 days to appeal against a termination decision, and some have already begun the process, the statement said.

It did not list the projects in question.