Trump posts offensive AI video mocking Hakeem Jeffries amid shutdown battle

Washington DC - President Donald Trump continued his brutal trolling of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, this time sharing a clip in which he is interrupted by a mariachi band while appearing on TV.

President Donald Trump (l.) stepped up his trolling of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with yet another AI-generated video. © Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski & AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump once again posted a racially-charged, AI-generated video to his Truth Social account, with the latest clip seeing the Democratic leader criticize the president for the last AI video he posted.

On Tuesday, Trump posted a video with Jeffries edited to have a mustache and a sombrero on his head while a deep-fake Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talks down the Democratic Party.

"It's a disgusting video," Jeffries says in Trump's latest video, which features a clip from a real MSNBC appearance. "And we are going to continue to make it clear – bigotry will get you nowhere."

At that moment, an AI-generated mariachi band made up entirely of deep-fake Trumps pops up behind Jeffries and starts loudly playing. Jeffries is again depicted with a mustache and sombrero.

Throughout the video, Jeffries continues to speak, but his voice is drowned out and unintelligible due to the band playing in the background.

The racially-charged video is yet another AI-generated clip to appear on Trump's Truth Social account, which often sees self-congratulatory memes dotted between government announcements and fiery rants.

Earlier this week, Trump made waves by sharing – then deleting – a video promoting the QAnon "medbed" conspiracy theory.