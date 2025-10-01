Zohran Mamdani slams Andrew Cuomo as he releases first general election campaign ad

New York, New York - New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani has once again slammed his top challenger Andrew Cuomo for prioritizing his billionaire donors over everyday people.

New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani has accused former Governor Andrew Cuomo of prioritizing billionaires over everyday people. © REUTERS

"While I'm fighting for Eric Adams' voters, Andrew Cuomo is fighting for Eric Adams' donors," Mamdani said during a Tuesday press conference on Billionaires' Row in Manhattan.



The state assembly member's remarks came after incumbent Mayor Eric Adams dropped his bid for reelection on Sunday.

In the wake of the announcement, the New York Times reported that Mamdani and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa were campaigning in the streets on Monday, while former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – who is running as an independent – spent the day calling donors.

"New York City deserves better than yet another mayor bought by billionaires, deserves better than someone who would rather spend time at a private club than out here with the public," Mamdani insisted.

A super PAC supporting Cuomo's campaign has raked in huge donations from billionaires – including supporters of Donald Trump – who see the ex-governor as their best chance of defeating Mamdani.

"We know that what makes this city so special is, in fact, the working people each and every day that struggle through their lives to ensure that they can not only dream of ending this day but starting the next," Mamdani said.

"No longer do we accept that a disgraced former governor of this state can find a consolation prize in becoming the mayor of the greatest city in the world."