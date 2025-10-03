Trump sets Gaza deal deadline and warns Hamas will face "all hell" without agreement

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday issued an ultimatum to Hamas of 6:00 PM ET Sunday to accept his Gaza peace deal – or face "all hell."

President Donald Trump on warned Hamas will face "all hell" if his Gaza peace deal is not accepted by Sunday evening. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The Palestinian militants have until "Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas."

In the post, Trump said "innocent Palestinians" should evacuate an unspecified area in anticipation of a potential assault on Hamas' remaining forces.

Most of Hamas' fighters "are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, 'GO,' for their lives to be quickly extinguished. As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed," Trump said.

"I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza. Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help. Fortunately for Hamas, however, they will be given one last chance!"

Trump's peace proposal, after nearly two years of Israel's genocidal assault in Gaza, has been backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but so far has not been accepted by Hamas.

The deal calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, Hamas' disarmament, and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

That would be followed by a post-war transitional authority headed by Trump himself.