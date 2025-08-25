Gavin Newsom's brutal trolling seeks out a new MAGA victim: "Total disaster"

Los Angeles, California - In a rambling social media message designed to troll President Donald Trump , California Governor Gavin Newsom sought out a new victim in Fox News' Lara Trump.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (pictured) has taken his trolling of President Donald Trump to a whole new level in a new post slamming Fox News host Lara Trump. © AFP/Mario Tama/Getty Images

"Fox ('Edit the Tapes') News must cancel their weekend stinkers immediately," Newsom's press office said in an all-caps statement posted to X on Sunday.

"They are very dishonest and all they do is trash me, Gavin C. Newsom, America's favorite governor (and many say the most handsome in history, thank you!)," the post read.

Newsom has in recent weeks been triggering Trump with social media posts written in the President's coarse and grammatically incorrect style, often in all-capital letters.

The governor has faced criticism from Republicans and praise from Democrats for aping Trump's communication style and using his angry and aggressive mannerisms, as well as his penchant for mocking nicknames, against him.

"Lara Trump's 'show' is a total disaster," Newsom went on, this time expanding his attacks to criticize a different Trump. "No personality, no talent, very low energy. She desperately needs 'coaching' from crazy father-in-law!!!"

Newsom also attacked Mark "Nobody" Levin, another Fox News presenter, for trashing him, and said that he should take notes from Jesse Watters, "who keeps calling me 'daddy' even though I told him no thank you!!!"

The Californian leader has been in an ongoing fight with MAGA over a redistricting plan devised to counter Republican gerrymandering in Texas that would see them pick up five new seats in the 2026 midterm elections.