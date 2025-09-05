Trump showered with praise by tech oligarchs at special White House dinner

Washington DC - Tech world executives showered Donald Trump with praise Thursday during a rare dinner that saw the US president host some of the most important players in AI at the White House.

President Donald Trump (2nd from l.) and first lady Melania Trump hosted top tech billionaires at a White House dinner Thursday. © REUTERS

"This is quite a group to get together," said Meta chief and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, who was seated at Trump's right side.

At the table were heads of major tech companies including Google-parent Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft and artificial intelligence star OpenAI.

Some of those at the dinner had attended Trump's inauguration, signalling they were ready to fall in line with the 79-year-old president's far-right world view.

Notably absent from the dinner was Elon Musk, formerly Trump's closest oligarch with whom he had a spectacular falling out.

The chief of Tesla and SpaceX put out word in a post on his X social network that he had been invited to the dinner but couldn't attend, sending someone to represent him.

Those present were making huge investments in US data centers and infrastructure to "power the next wave of innovation," Zuckerberg said, even as the huge energy demands of these centers continues to cause alarm.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook voiced thanks for Trump "setting the tone" for the companies to make major investments in US manufacturing.

Trump recently threatened trade sanctions against countries that apply regulations to US tech companies, aiming particularly at the European Union.

"Thank you for being such a pro-business, pro-innovation president," OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman gushed. "It's a refreshing change."