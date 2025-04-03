Mark Zuckerberg lobbies Trump to intervene in FTC's anti-monopoly case against Meta

Washington DC - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was spotted at the White House on Wednesday as he increases pressure on President Donald Trump to settle the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was spotted at the White House as he attempts to arrange a settlement on an FTC antitrust case set to go to court later this month. © AFP/POOL/Getty Images

The trial, in which the FTC is looking to wind back Meta's acquisition of WhatsApp and Instagram, is set to start on April 14.

The case has been ongoing since December 2020 and has survived multiple motions to dismiss, but over recent months, Meta has been making moves to find a savior in Trump.

Zuckerberg has cozied-up to the president, and even attended his inauguration. Shortly before Trump entered office, he announced that Meta would be rolling back moderation across its various applications.

"We regularly meet with policymakers to discuss issues impacting competitiveness, national security, and economic growth," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said of Zuckerberg's latest meeting with Trump.

"Mark’s continuing the meetings he’s been holding with the administration on American technology leadership."

No comment has come from the White House on whether Trump has made a decision on the FTC case, and the White House refused the Wall Street Journals' request for comment.

FTC chairman Andrew Ferguson told Bloomberg that the commission is "gearing up for trial" and vowed to be aggressive against anticompetitive behavior by companies like Meta.