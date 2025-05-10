Trump signs executive order launching "self-deportation" program and issues more threats

Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to create a federally funded so-called "self-deportation" program with paid flights and an "exit bonus" for people willing to leave the US.

US President Donald Trump launched a federally funded so-called "self-deportation" program while issuing more threats against immigrants. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a statement posted to the White House's website, Trump lashed out at immigrants with violent and dehumanizing language, and railed about "a full-scale invasion."

"Illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including – sudden deportation, in a place and manner solely of our discretion. TO ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS: BOOK YOUR FREE FLIGHT RIGHT NOW!" Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social.

Anyone who does not self-deport, Trump said, can face "significant jail time, enormous financial penalties, confiscation of all property, garnishment of all wages, imprisonment and incarceration, and sudden deportation in a place and manner solely of our discretion."

Friday's announcement followed Trump's comments to reporters on Monday, pledging to "pay each one a certain amount of money, and we're going to get them a beautiful flight back to where they came from."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday that her department will operate a $1,000 stipend program, to be paid after a person's return to their home country has been confirmed through the CBP Home app.

In the video accompanying Friday's post, Trump said "as long as it's not here, you can go anywhere you want."