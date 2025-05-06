Trump suffers major defeat in effort to rescind refugees rights as judge slams "jiggerypokery"

Seattle, Washington - A judge on Monday ordered President Donald Trump to admit around 12,000 refugees into the US, a blow to his administration's efforts to dismantle the right to asylum.

President Donald Trump's administration has been ordered to admit some 12,000 refugees whose applications had already been approved. © REUTERS

The order clarifies the limits imposed by an appeals court ruling which allowed the Trump administration to suspend the refugee admissions system, but said it must admit people already granted refugee status with travel plans to the US.

The Trump administration argued at a hearing last week that it should only have to admit 160 refugees who were scheduled to travel within two weeks of an executive order in January halting the system.

But US District Judge Jamal Whitehead overruled the claim on Monday, saying "the government's interpretation is, to put it mildly, 'interpretive jiggerypokery' of the highest order."

"It requires not just reading between the lines" of the appeal decision "but hallucinating new text that simply is not there," Whitehead wrote in his order.

Whitehead had originally blocked Trump's executive order halting refugee admissions, ruling in February that it likely violated the 1980 Refugee Act. His decision was overruled by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals a month later.

"Had the Ninth Circuit intended to impose a two-week limitation – one that would reduce the protected population from about 12,000 to 160 individuals – it would have done so explicitly," Whitehead wrote.

"This Court will not entertain the government's result-oriented rewriting of a judicial order that clearly says what it says," he added.