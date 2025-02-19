Trump signs new executive order to expand presidential power over independent agencies

Washington DC - Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order allowing the White House to control independent agencies, significantly increasing his presidential power.

Trump has signed a new executive order which – if left unchecked – will significantly increase his presidential power. © AFP/Roberto Schmidt

Trump's new executive order will extend the purview of his power to independent agencies including the Federal Election Committee and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which previously remained out of the executive's control.

Expected to meet legal challenges in the courts, the order is seen by many as another power grab for the president, who has been actively stripping back the civil service, including those involved in anti-corruption efforts.

"Previous administrations have allowed so-called 'independent regulatory agencies' to operate with minimal Presidential supervision," the executive order states.

"These regulatory agencies currently exercise substantial executive authority without sufficient accountability to the President, and through him, to the American people."

The order itself includes Trumpian-style rants about supposedly unaccountable agencies and the separation of powers. It follows the theory that the president's authority is absolute within the executive, and is only checked by the judiciary and legislature – a fringe view debated by scholars.

"In order to improve the administration of the executive branch and to increase regulatory officials’ accountability to the American people, it shall be the policy of the executive branch to ensure Presidential supervision and control of the entire executive branch," the order declares.