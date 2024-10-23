Trump slammed by Arnold Palmer's daughter over genital comments: "Disrespectful"

Latrobe, Pennsylvania - The daughter of the late golf legend Arnold Palmer recently shared her reaction after presidential candidate Donald Trump made public comments about her father's genitals.

In a recent interview, the daughter of late golfer Arnold Palmer shared her reaction to Donald Trump spreading rumors about her father being well-endowed. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

In a recent interview with ABC News, the athlete's daughter, Peg Palmer Wears, criticized Trump for speaking in a way about her father that she felt was "disrespectful."

"Being at the airport, which is named for my dad, where he flew out of to go to work every day or every week, you know, to come there and talk about... hackneyed anecdotes from the locker room... seemed disrespectful and inappropriate to me," Wears told the outlet.

Over the weekend, Trump spoke at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where he dedicated a good portion of his speech to Palmer.

At one point, he told the crowd, "When he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, 'Oh my God. That's unbelievable.'"

Critics have argued the remarks were crude and disrespectful, while many of the former president's supporters insist he was only joking.

Wears – who has not shared who she will be voting for – believes the fans who attend Trump's rallies "deserve substance about plans" he has for the country.