Trump slams comedian Bill Maher ahead of White House visit

Washington DC - President Donald Trump slammed comedian Bill Maher for criticizing him ahead of a visit to the White House alongside singer Kid Rock and UFC CEO and Trump super-fan Dana White.

Trump has criticized Bill Maher (l.) for making fun of him ahead of a possible visit. © Collage: AFP/Ronald Martinez/Getty Images & AFP/Brendan Smialowski

"I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher," Trump said in a rambling post on Truth Social.

He then went on to accuse Maher of being "unjustifiably critical" of him and said that he didn't really like the idea of meeting the comedian but thought that it might be interesting.

Earlier in March, Maher revealed that he plans on visiting Trump at the White House with Kid Rock and said that he doesn't care if the move annoys his critics on the left.

"I'm not playing this game that you mean girls play," Maher said, comparing his critics to schoolyard bullies. "You lost the election. Who the f**k do you think you have to talk to?"

Trump expressed trepidation about the meeting, pointing out that Maher has, on many occasions, criticized his politics and governing style. In the Truth Social post, though, he insinuated that Maher's criticism was just for show.

"No matter how much he likes your Favorite President, ME, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am," Trump said. "Very much like the Democrats at my recent Address to the Joint Session of Congress."

"Who knows, though, maybe I'll be proven wrong? In any event, I'm doing a favor for a friend," he explained.