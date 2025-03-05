Trump assails Democrats who heckled him during speech in fiery post

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Democrats who heckled him during a speech to Congress behaved so badly they deserve to lose the next congressional election.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Democrats who heckled him during a speech to Congress behaved so badly they deserve to lose the next congressional election. © Win McNamee / POOL / AFP

On Tuesday evening in a speech to a joint session of Congress, Trump touted his radical policies as he celebrated his drive to dismantle much of the federal bureaucracy and said his administration was "just getting started."

Republican Party members applauded almost every line, but protests also began mid-speech, with one Democratic congressman ejected because he refused to stop heckling Trump and shaking his walking stick at the president.

Other Democrats silently held up placards reading "False" and "That's a lie!"

In a post Wednesday on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: "The Democrats should lose the Midterms based on their behavior at last night's Joint Address to Congress."

"They didn't even have the common courtesy to stand, smile, or applaud," he wrote, adding that Republicans should campaign on this behavior in the next midterm election in 2026.

Earlier the White House accused Democrats of being the "party of insanity and hate," citing their boisterous protests as Trump spoke.