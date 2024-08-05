Trump slams UAW leader Shawn Fain after Harris endorsement: "Stupid person!"

Bedminster, New Jersey - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently criticized the leader of the United Auto Workers labor union , who decided to endorse his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris over him.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump (r.) recently called the leader of The United Auto Workers union Shawn Fain "stupid" after the group endorsed his challenger. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Ian LANGSDON / POOL / AFP

Stay classy, big T!

On Sunday, the former president sat down for an interview with Fox News, where he explained how he planned to revamp the auto industry if he wins re-election.



He emphasized that he wants more car plants built in the US to provide jobs for American "union or nonunion" workers.

"Look, the United Auto Workers I know very well – they vote for me," Trump explained.

"They have a stupid person leading them, but they vote for me," he added, referencing UAW leader Shawn Fain. "They're going to love Donald Trump more than ever before."

The insult comes after the UAW announced last week that their International Executive Board voted to endorse Harris. Trump has tried desperately to get the support of the union throughout the presidential race, but to no avail.

In a statement, Fain described Harris as having a "proven track record of delivering for the working class," and praised her for "building a movement" that can defeat Trump.