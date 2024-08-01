Kamala Harris scores powerful UAW endorsement ahead of Detroit rally

Detroit, Michigan - The United Auto Workers (UAW) announced on Wednesday that its international executive board had voted to back Kamala Harris for president, delivering a powerful endorsement from a key labor union .

Vice President Kamala Harris (r.) has secured the endorsement of the United Auto Workers labor union in her 2024 bid for the White House. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Our job in this election is to defeat Donald Trump and elect Kamala Harris to build on her proven track record of delivering for the working class," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement.

"We stand at a crossroads in this country. We can put a billionaire back in office who stands against everything our union stands for, or we can elect Kamala Harris who will stand shoulder to shoulder with us in our war on corporate greed. This campaign is bringing together people from all walks of life, building a movement that can defeat Donald Trump at the ballot box," he continued.

"For our one million active and retired members, the choice is clear: We will elect Kamala Harris to be our next President this November."

"I am honored to receive the endorsement of the United Auto Workers. From walking picket lines to taking on big banks, I have spent my entire career fighting for unions and working families – and, as President, I will continue to deliver for organized labor," Harris wrote on X after the announcement.