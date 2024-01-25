Trump stays on Maine ballot for now after state Supreme Court rejects latest appeal

Portland, Maine - Maine's Supreme Judicial Court has dismissed the latest attempt to force an immediate decision on whether Donald Trump can remain on the state's 2024 election ballot.

On Wednesday, the Maine Supreme court ruled that Donald Trump can remain on the state's election ballots until federal courts decide on a related case. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

According to CNN, the court on Wednesday rejected a request by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who wanted the issue decided before the US Supreme Court rules on a similar case in Colorado.

Maine's top court upheld a previous decision by a superior court judge, who decided last week that Trump's name on the state's election ballots until the question is definitively answered.

Bellows had argued that Trump's involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots was a violation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars anyone who has "engaged in insurrection" from running for public office.

In her appeal to the Maine Supreme Judicial court, the Democrat argued delaying a final decision would cause "voter confusion" due to uncertainty.

"This uncertainty is, however," the court responded Wednesday, "precisely what guides our decision not to undertake immediate appellate review in this particular case."

In December, Colorado became the first state to bar Trump from their state ballot, with Maine following suit in January. Similar efforts have been filed in other states, including Minnesota, Michigan, and Washington state – with mixed results.