Trump awarded big win in Michigan battle over 2024 election ballot!

Detroit, Michigan - A Michigan judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump will remain on the state's 2024 election ballot, rejecting a lawsuit seeking to disqualify him.

Per The Associated Press, Judge James Redford issued his ruling on Tuesday, arguing that the eligibility of Trump should be decided by Congress, not "one single judicial officer."

Several states have seen similar lawsuits, all arguing that a clause in the 14th Amendment disqualifies anyone who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding office.

The argument has sparked debate over whether the January 6 Capitol riots can be called an insurrection, and the extent Trump was involved in organizing it.

Ron Fein of Free Speech For People, the organization that brought forth the suit, says they are "disappointed" by the ruling, and will be filing an appeal "immediately."

Last week, the Minnesota Supreme Court also ruled in favor of Trump, at least as far as the 2024 primaries are concerned, since constitutional eligibility is not an issue in a Republican party-run contest.

In a statement, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung argued that the suits are losing because they are "all unconstitutional, left-wing fantasies orchestrated by monied allies of the [Joe Biden] campaign seeking to turn the election over to the courts, and deny the American people the right to choose their next president."