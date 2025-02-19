Trump calls Zelensky "a dictator" in inflammatory Truth Social rant

Miami, Florida - US President Donald Trump called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator" on Wednesday, widening a personal rift with major implications for efforts to end the conflict triggered by Russia's invasion three years ago.

US President Donald Trump (r.) called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) a "dictator" on Wednesday. © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT, Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP / POOL

The US had provided funding and arms to Ukraine but, in an abrupt policy shift since coming to power, Trump has opened talks with Moscow.

"A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform of the Ukrainian leader, whose five-year term expired last year.

Ukrainian law does not require elections during wartime.

On Tuesday Trump held a press conference in which he criticized Zelensky, repeated several Kremlin narratives about the conflict, and called for an end to the war.

Zelensky in turn accused Trump of succumbing to Russian "disinformation," including Trump blaming Kyiv for having "started" the war and echoing Kremlin questions over Zelensky's legitimacy.

"He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing [Joe] Biden 'like a fiddle,'" said Trump in the Truth post of Zelensky.

"In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only 'TRUMP,' and the Trump Administration, can do," Trump wrote in the post.