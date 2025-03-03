Trump suggests Zelensky "won't be around very long" without ceasefire deal

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump stepped up his threats against Volodymyr Zelensky Monday after a blow-up row in the Oval Office, suggesting the Ukrainian leader "won't be around very long" without a ceasefire deal with Russia .

US President Donald Trump (pictured) stepped up his threats against Volodymyr Zelensky Monday after a blow-up row in the Oval Office. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Trump heavily criticized Zelensky for saying the war could go on for a long time and said Ukraine's president should be "more appreciative" of billions of dollars of military aid in Kyiv's fight against Russia.

But Trump said that a minerals deal that fell through last week due to the fight was not dead, and appeared to downplay reports that he could halt military aid to Kyiv following last week's argument at the White House.

"It should not be that hard a deal to make. It could be made very fast," Trump told reporters, referring to a ceasefire.

"Now, maybe somebody doesn't want to make a deal, and if somebody doesn't want to make a deal, I think that person won't be around very long."

He added, "That person will not be listened to very long, because I believe that Russia wants to make a deal. I believe certainly the people of Ukraine want to make a deal."

Earlier Monday, Trump had slammed Zelensky after he said while in London to meet European leaders that an end to Moscow's invasion was far off.