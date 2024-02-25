Trump supporters hail GOP nomination as "definitive" after South Carolina win

Columbia, South Carolina - When Donald Trump 's picture appeared on screen Saturday, his supporters at an election night watch party in South Carolina burst into cheers – convinced that his victory in yet another state primary had cemented his status as the "definitive" Republican presidential nominee.

Former president and 2024 Republican frontrunner Donald Trump (c.) arrives to speak at an election night watch party in Columbia, South Carolina. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Holding slices of pizza and glasses of wine, those gathered at an upscale apartment complex outside Charleston hugged and congratulated each other, with the 77-year-old former president projected to win just moments after polls closed.



"I'm thrilled!" Amber Sparks told AFP.

"Because it's definitive, and at this point we can move on... we can move forward. We don't have to sit on the fence and wonder 'what if' and ride between two candidates – now it's definitive," the 55-year-old legal assistant said.

The party had yet to hear from Nikki Haley, South Carolina's former governor and Trump's last remaining opponent, who would later confirm that she would not drop out of the race despite losing her home state.

"It was already over for her," Tom Robertson (61) told AFP.

"Trump will rule the world if he gets back in there and he'll help us out."