Trump takes huge hit as Truth Social stock plummets

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's week got off to a rocky start after stock in his Truth Social platform plummeted.

On Monday, Donald Trump got some bad news after stock for his Truth Social platform saw a significant drop after a recent SEC filing revealed major losses. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto, Screenshot / X / @mmpadellan, & Nicholas Kamm / AFP

According to CNBC, the share price for Trump Media & Technology Group dropped more than 25% on Monday.



The drop came after the company's March filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that they lost $58.2 million last year while only bringing in $4.1 million.

"TMTG expects to incur operating losses for the foreseeable future," the filing adds.

The company recently completed its merger with the shell company Digital World Acquisition, allowing Truth Social to begin trading on the stock market under the symbol DJT.

The stock quickly rose almost 60% at its peak after going public.