Trump's Truth Social lands huge merger, but can it help his money woes?

Washington DC - Donald Trump recently scored a much-needed win after his Truth Social platform scored a huge merger, raising his net worth by billions of dollars.

On Friday, the parent company for Donald Trump's Truth Social merged with a shell company, instantly doubling his net worth by $3 billion. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to The New York Times, the shell company Digital World Acquisition Corporation became a shareholder of Trump Media & Technology Group, the platform's parent company, on Friday.

The merger will allow Truth Social to begin trading on the stock market as early as next Monday under the stock symbol DJT, and the move has Trump's wealth by nearly $3 billion – doubling his current estimated net worth.

Back in February, Digital World announced that the SEC had green-lit the merger with Trump Media, and they only needed shareholder approval to move forward.

The good news for Trump comes as he faces a number of legal issues while he runs for re-election.