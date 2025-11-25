Trump's redistricting gamble could backfire as Democrats gain ground

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's bid to lock in Republican rule in next year's elections with an unprecedented mid-decade redistricting sweep could be coming undone – and threatening to gift Democrats an unexpected advantage.

President Donald Trump has pushed conservative states to redraw their congressional maps in a risky political move. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Breaking with political tradition, the president has pressed conservative states to redraw their congressional maps years before the next census, arguing that Republicans are "entitled" to grow their thin majority in the House of Representatives.

His party initially seemed well-positioned – they control more state legislatures and map-drawing processes – but the strategy has stumbled.

Democrats, once bracing for losses in a redistricting arms race, are now hopeful of netting around five seats – and possibly more – as courts and state officials weigh in.

The biggest blow came last week when a federal court struck down Texas' new map, which would have generated up to five additional Republican-friendly seats for the 2026 midterm elections.

Democrats' momentum was partially checked Friday when the conservative-majority Supreme Court allowed Texas to put its disputed map back into effect while justices review the case. But the effort remains mired in uncertainty.

"No one is going to win the redistricting battle," said Republican political writer Patrick Payton, a pastor and business leader who has served as the mayor of the Texan city of Midland.

"It's a zero-sum game where the executive and legislative branches both seek to manipulate outcomes by re-drawing maps rather than leading and governing in such a way as to gain trust and votes."

The Texas ruling followed a court defeat in Utah and resistance from Republican lawmakers in Indiana, Kansas and New Hampshire who have balked at White House pressure.