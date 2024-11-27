Trump taps businessman John Phelan to head the Navy

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump announced he has chosen businessman John Phelan to be head of the Navy during his upcoming administration.

On Tuesday evening, Trump announced the pick in a post on his Truth Social platform, promising that Phelan will be "a tremendous force for our Naval Service members" and will "put the business of the US Navy above all else."

"John's intelligence and leadership are unmatched," Trump continued. "John holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School, and is a truly brilliant guy."

"His incredible knowledge and experience will elevate the lives of the brave Americans who serve our Nation!" he added. "I look forward to working with him."

Phelan is founder of the Florida-based investment firm Rugger Management LLC and managing partner of the private equity firm MSD Capital.

He has contributed to Trump's campaign, and back in August hosted Trump for a fundraising event at his home in Aspen, Colorado.

Trump has been stacking his cabinet and administration with his staunchest allies, many of whom will require approval through a Senate confirmation vote.