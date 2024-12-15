Trump taps former ambassador to Germany for special missions envoy role

Washington DC - Richard Grenell, MAGA enthusiast and former US ambassador to Germany, is set to become the envoy for special missions for President-elec t Donald Trump .

Donald Trump nominated his former ambassador to Germany and acting director of national security Richard Grenell to be envoy for special missions. © JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Ric will work in some of the hottest spots around the World, including Venezuela and North Korea," Trump wrote on Sunday on his Truth Social platform.

"Ric will continue to fight for Peace through Strength, and always put AMERICA FIRST."

During his time in Berlin, where Trump sent him in 2018 during his first term as president, Grenell often criticized his host country and its leader, former chancellor Angela Merkel, complaining about what he said was an insufficient financial contribution to NATO.

Grenell was also special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations, as well as acting director of national intelligence during Trump's first term.

The ardent Trump loyalist had previously been considered as a potential secretary of state, but that nomination went to Florida Senator Marco Rubio instead.

"Working on behalf of the American people for Donald Trump is an honor of a lifetime," Grenell said in a post on X.