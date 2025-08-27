Trump taps MAGA loyalist Dan Scavino for powerful White House role

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has reportedly tapped his longtime friend Dan Scavino to be director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.

President Donald Trump (r.) has reportedly hired his longtime ally and advisor Dan Scavino to be in charge of staffing his administration. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Axios, Scavino, who has been a close ally and advisor of Trump's since his first presidential bid, will now be in charge of staffing the president's administration.

He will be replacing Sergio Gor, who will now serve as ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

"Dan Scavino is one of President Trump's most trusted and longest serving advisers. There is nobody better to ensure the President's administration is staffed with the most qualified, competent, and America First-driven workers," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the outlet.

"There is much still to be done and Dan's leadership will ensure the highest quality, most dedicated workforce ever," she added.

A source close to the decision also told the outlet that Scavino will "scrutinize the current staff and personnel changes that happen as the office transitions to a new leadership and structure."

Scavino served as director of social media for Trump's 2016 campaign and during Trump's first White House term, and has served as White House Deputy Chief of Staff in the president's second term.